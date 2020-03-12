Syracuse airport considering removal of glass tube portal exits

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For years, people have written to the Your Stories team annoyed by the portals used to exit the secure side of the Syracuse Hancock International Airport.

Managers at the airport are considering removing the eight-year-old glass tubes and looking to other airports for a replacement option.

The great glass elevator looking bubbles allow people to leave the secure side of the airport, without letting people who haven’t been screened through the other direction.

