Syracuse amnesty parking program letters are not a scam: Your Stories

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many viewers have been calling and emailing the NewsChannel 9 Your Stories Team with questions about a letter they received in the mail regarding Syracuse’s amnesty parking program. Tuesday begins Syracuse’s grace period, but it seems many viewers have been getting letters with the wrong license plate number.

According to a spokesperson from the city of Syracuse, 110,000 letters were mailed out by the city Friday to notify people who may be eligible for the amnesty program.

NewsChannel 9 asked the mayor’s office why people are getting letters with information that does not match, and they said it’s not a scam.

The City mailed out 110,000 letters on Friday notifying individuals they may be eligible for penalty and interest amnesty on parking violations. The City’s unpaid violations records include tens of thousands of tickets written over the course of decades. The Parking Violations Bureau strives for its databases to be accurate and cross references with New York State and Department is Motor Vehicles databases to ensure that the correct notice goes to the correct vehicle owner. Over time, people move, they buy and sell cars, and they change license plates for a variety of reasons. The City Payment Center will work diligently to make corrections, where needed, while also pursuing fines lawfully owed to the City. Frank Caliva, Syracuse’s Chief Administrative Officer

People with questions about amnesty letters they have received can check the parking violations database beginning Tuesday, September 8, by clicking here.