Syracuse blames broken down plow trucks for slower service last weekend: Your Stories

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Department of Public Works started last Friday’s snow storm with only 17 plows, short the ideal number of 20 to 25 vehicles.

Over the course of the storm, break-down after break-down, left fewer than ten plows on the streets at one point during the six to 12-inch snow-fall.

Over the weekend, the Your Stories team got a call from John and Elise in Syracuse, asking why their north side streets hadn’t been seemingly plowed yet, 24 hours after the snow stopped.

The team at Syracuse City Hall tells NewsChannel 9 they understand those frustrations.

They say some side streets took longer to get to because of all the broken down plows.

The DPW is expected 10 new plows, just ordered, to improve the aging fleet by next winter.

