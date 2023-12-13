MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 has learned that an 18-year-old suspect pled guilty on Dec. 7 to Animal Cruelty, regarding the death of Faye the swan, the mother at the Manlius Swan Pond.

Back in May, the Town of Manlius Police Department looked into the disappearance of Faye, the mother swan, and her babies, also known as cygnets, from the Manlius Swan Pond.

After following tips, two of the cygnets were found at Shop City Plaza. There was a previous possibility that the employees of Shop City, were looking to keep the babies as pets.

The other two were found at a home in Syracuse.

Three teen suspects, including one that worked at Shop City — are neighborhood friends and went to high school together — hopped the Manlius Swan Pond fence. They held down Faye and killed her at the pond, later claiming they thought she was a duck.

Police confirmed that after the teens killed Faye, the family and friends ate her.

The 18-year-old will be sentenced on Feb. 15, 2024, according to District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick.

NewsChannel 9 is choosing not to name the suspect due to his eligibility for Youthful Offender Status. It is the same reason the DA will not comment further on the case.

Due to their ages, the other teens’ cases are being handled by family court. The status may never be made public.