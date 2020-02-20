The new location of Smith Restaurant Supply: Your Stories

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories team has found out where Smith Restaurant Supply will be moving after its building was turned into apartments.

Back in December, our team told viewers that the owners were selling the building at the intersection of Erie Boulevard near Townsend Street.

This was so a developer could build 37 apartments with income restrictions over the next two years.

Smith Restaurant Supply has announced that it will move to Empire Plaza on Erie Boulevard in DeWitt within the next six weeks.

They will be at the new location starts on March 9. They will be moving product and displays from March 4 through March 6.

The old location will be 100 percent shutdown by March 16.

They will take over the former Alfred Angelo Bridal space next to Gertrude Hawk.

Your Stories matter to NewsChannel 9. To submit a story idea or question, call (315) 446-9900, email YourStories@LocalSYR.com, post to social media with #YourStories, or use the submission form below.