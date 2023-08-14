TOWN OF GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!
The Your Stories Team is busy answering your questions regarding the Great New York State Fair. The Fair begins Wednesday, August 23.
The most popular questions when it comes to the Fair, center around the limited Park-N-Ride stops.
Due to an ongoing driver shortage, Centro is only offering 3 Park-N-Ride locations for a third straight year:
- Downtown Syracuse transportation hub on South Salina Street
- Destiny USA, Solar Street parking lot
- Long Branch Park in Liverpool
Several viewers have asked the YS Team how did Centro decide on the 3 locations and why are the spots close to the Fairgrounds? The viewers suggested spreading out the 3 locations, perhaps putting one in Camillus, one in DeWitt and another in a northern suburb in Onondaga County.
Centro’s VP of Communications, Steven Koegel, sent us the following email:
The three sites that we have chosen are purposeful.
The downtown location allows of our regular Centro riders, many of whom are transit dependent, the ability to get to and from the fair.
The two Park-N-Ride sites, (Destiny USA and Long Branch), are large sites that are situated close enough to the fairgrounds allowing us to operate as efficiently as possible, which is critical given our staffing shortages. The shorter the distance the bus travels to and from the fair, the more trips we can operate per hour. The more trips we can operate, the more people we can accommodate.
