Your Stories: Town of Clay cemetery vandalized Memorial Day weekend

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On a weekend that was meant to be spent in remembrance, it ended up being a very sad Memorial Day for many families.

Sometime between Sunday and Monday, flowers were dug up and taken from hundreds of grave sites at Pine Plains Cemetery in Clay.

NewsChannel 9 was contacted after one family discovered a mess. They’re upset and appalled that someone would do something like this to a place of rest.

Colleen Kilcoyne’s mother is laid to rest at Pine Plains, and told NewsChannel 9 that it looked like a fire ripped through graveyard.

Kilcoyne, who says she spent around $200 on flowers, says the hanging baskets appeared to be cut down and stolen.

“It was horrible, it was devastating, my heart sunk, I immediately started crying and said to my mother, I’m really sorry mom we’re going to get to the bottom of this,” Kilcoyne said.

The Onondaga County Sheriff is investigating this incident. If you have any information, call the tip line at 315 435-3051.