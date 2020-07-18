Town of LaFayette’s promise of unlimited water supply may be running out: Your Stories

Background: Residents in the hamlet of Cardiff in the town of LaFayette were promised an unlimited water supply in the early 1900’s by Allied Chemicals after private well contamination occurred due to Allied Chemicals’ brine removal for the Tully Valley area. Honeywell has since bought out Allied Chemicals and up until this point, they have upheld the contract.

TOWN OF LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A longstanding issue dealing with the hamlet of Cardiff in the town of LaFayette’s water system and the concerns of the community are coming to the table once again.

Justine Johnson, a community member in LaFayette, says, “Honeywell spilled the milk, and now we have to clean it up.”

Justine Johnson and her husband have been living in LaFayette for more than 10 years. When they signed for their house, like many in the town, they were guaranteed an unlimited supply of water provided by Honeywell for life.

However, it seems as if “unlimited” is no longer.

Danny Fitzpatrick, LaFayette town supervisor, said, “What’s going on is Honeywell is taking action to stop their involvement in the private water business.”

Honeywell’s decision leaves Justine and about 100 more members of the community up in arms, unsure of what’s next.

“We all want to be taken care of like we said we were going to be,” Johnson said. “We want what’s best for our community. There sometimes does seem to be a bit of divide, but we’re all in this together.”

The town supervisor says the first step that needs to happen is making the shift from a private water source to a public municipal district.

However, Fitzpatrick says, it’s not that simple.

“There’s no easy answer when we’re dealing with something like this,” Fitzpatrick said. “We’re dealing with something that happened 140 years ago and trying to put it in today’s terms.”

Johnson said, “Their hands are a little bit tied when it comes to that so it’s on us, the people, to make sure that we’re also doing our part to make sure the town can help us in every way.”

This small community, working together while hoping to make their voices heard in a big way.

The town supervisor says there will be a petition for the community to sign rolling out on Monday. There is no word on what the next steps are beyond that.