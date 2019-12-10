Wallets stolen at Panera Bread, coffee date takes a turn: Your Stories

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two women met up for coffee at Panera Bread in Fayetteville, but they never thought they’d leave without their wallets. Without even realizing it, all of their cash and credit cards were in the hands of strangers.

Tracey Noble and Shelly Everding’s afternoon at Panera started like you’d expect.

“We each pulled in, went up, grabbed a cup of coffee,” said Shelly Everding.

Then, they sat at the table that was free, a high-top table in the middle of the restaurant.

“I had my purse on my chair, hanging behind me, and I felt the bump, and I looked down, I put my hand on my purse, and saw it was there and went back to talking,” said Everding.

That bump, Shelly didn’t realize was anything until it was too late.

An hour after they both left Panera, Shelly’s phone rang…then rang again. It was her bank calling. Her card was being used at Dick’s Sporting Goods, Best Buy, Ulta, Burlington Coat Factory, GameStop and Khol’s.

Tracey remembered being bumped at the table too. At the same time, her phone was buzzing with alerts from her bank.

“In an hour, we both realized within an hour, both of our wallets were taken,” said Everding.

Soon after realizing, they both cancelled their cards and quickly called the police.

“I just was distracted, I let my guard down and was comfortable where I was, and I paid for it,” said Tracey Noble.

“Look, there’s a lot of good here but there’s bad too…Everywhere you go. So you’ve kind of got to be vigilant,” they said.

They’re sharing the lesson they learned the hard way, hoping that you don’t have to.

The Town of Manlius Police Department are continuing to investigate. They tell NewsChannel 9 that the suspects were in an out-of-state vehicle. No arrests have been made.

Some general tips the Manlius Police advise everyone to follow:

Have a purse that’s securable, one that zips or snaps.

If you’re out at a restaurant, consider having your purse on your lap.

If you’re leaving your purse or wallet in the car, discretely locate it or lock it in the trunk.

Regularly check your credit card activity.

