Onondaga County Exec. asking for patience as more become eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Patience. One word Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon stressed in his briefing Monday as more people become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We all need to be very patient. There is now over 100,000 people that are eligible for a shot. And I will be getting 3,600 doses for next week,” explained McMahon.

New York State released an expanded Phase 1B early Monday morning but McMahon said the county is still vaccinating people in Phase 1A. McMahon said people from Phase 1B will be able to get a shot on Wednesday.

“Everybody that wants a vaccine will get one and get one as fast as we can give it to them…when we have the supply,” said McMahon. He says Onondaga County can scale their distribution plans to vaccinate 18,000 people per week, with additional sites that could be opened to handle even more vaccinations but the vaccine is in short supply.

It’s important to note that when you are looking to register online, the county will only open up appointments if it has the supply. So this week the county opened 1,200 slots each day this week –Wednesday, Thursday, Friday– using up the shipment that’s expected from the state on Tuesday. The county will not create appointments that don’t have a guaranteed vaccine attached to them.

To register for an appointment with Onondaga County, visit covid19.ongov.net/vaccine.

McMahon said the county recognizes that some seniors may not be tech-savvy or have access to the internet to make an appointment. For those who need assistance making an appointment, call 211.

Onondaga County isn’t the only game in town when it comes to getting the vaccine. The New York State Fairgrounds will serve as a vaccine distribution point for the Central New York region and pharmacies are now receiving vaccine supply to inoculate people 75 and older.

In order to register for a vaccine at the fairgrounds, visit the “Am I Eligible” app on New York State’s website. When you fill out the form, the app will give you nearby options to schedule an appointment for a vaccine.

