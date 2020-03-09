With ban in effect, stores get rid of unused plastic bags: Your Stories

(WSYR-TV) — Now that the plastic bag ban is in effect, people are writing the Your Stories team, asking what grocery and other stores will do with the unused bags.

A spokesperson tells NewsChannel 9 that Wegmans is donating their unused plastic bags to charities that need them and ask for them, like local food pantries.

Kinney Drugs says that any bags left in New York will be sent to store in Vermont, where there isn’t a ban in effect yet.

As Tops Friendly Markets, stores are also moving unused bags to other states, like Vermont and Massachusetts.

