What is happening on Kinne Road over I-481?: Your Stories

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Charles Rinoldo emailed your stories at localsyr.com and asked what is going on where Kinne Road, goes over I-481 in the Town of Dewitt.

After checking with the New York State Department of Transportation, Andrew Donovan found out the DOT is building a pedestrian bridge over the interstate.

It is part of the expansion of bike lanes and trails between DeWitt and Syracuse, called the Empire State Trail.

We don’t know exactly when the bridge will be done, but the entire project will be ready in 2020.

