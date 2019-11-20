What is the law for taking down campaign signs? Your Stories

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Pat wrote in to the Your Stories team to ask what is the law for removing campaign signs after Election Day? He wants the political party to pay a fine.

NewsChannel 9 has reported on this before and it’s not that easy. Laws dictating time limits for putting up or removing campaign signs are up to each local town, village or city. But more and more, those laws are being challenged in court, claiming a violation of the First Amendment.

In the City of Syracuse, there is no limitation. In Manlius, the zoning laws were changed in the past few years, which took away any restrictions.

