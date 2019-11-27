Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

What’s next for former Mattydale Kmart?: Your Stories

Your Stories
Posted: / Updated:

MATTYDALE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Now that the Kmart in Mattydale is closing, Sue Wendt wants to know if Hannaford, a grocery store, will be moving there.

Now that Kmart is in its final days of business on Route 11, the Town of Salina’s codes director tells NewsChannel 9 that the owner of the space is in negotiations with four different companies, but no deals are signed and no names have been announced.

Your Stories matter to NewsChannel 9. To submit a story idea or question, call (315) 446-9900, email YourStories@LocalSYR.com, post to social media with #YourStories, or use the submission form below.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected