When will the new Gardenview Diner open: Your Stories

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new diner with a familiar name is on the way to the Town of Clay, but its opening date has been a moving target.

The Your Stories team has gotten call after call, email after email, the last year about when the new Gardenview Diner will open.

It is located near the intersection of Route 57 and Route 31 in the Town of Clay.

Long before Liverpool, Nick Ioannidis spent his childhood at his parent’s Palace Restaurant in Sylvan Beach.

“We just got the bug,” said Ioannidis. “We thought it was a perfect fit for our personalities and work ethic and found a place in Liverpool.”

That partnership with his brother John Began almost 30 years ago with the first Gardenview Diner in Liverpool. It became such a well-oiled machine that the brothers felt this was the time for a second diner.

“We felt the location needed something family owned,” said Ioannidis. “We saw the evolution of chains in this area for years.”

So, they took over two closed stores – a wrap shot and Edible Arrangements. These were located in a strip mall on Route 57.

But, unlike the general contractor they hired to coordinate construction of their current Liverpool location, the brothers had enough time to oversee the work themselves.

“We’ve had a couple of stumbles along the way,” said Ioannidis. “The majority of them are our own fault.”

Ioannidis has given NewsChannel 9 tentative opening dates, but has to keep delaying. He said that they are hoping to open in a few weeks.

He admitted that managing the construction workers and contractors hasn’t been his fortay.

“I’m ready to go back to peeling potatoes and flipping eggs,” Ioannidis said. “Instead of paint brushes and vacuuming and things like that.”

