MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re traveling in the Village of Manlius, you’ll see there are just stumps where trees used to be. Their removal is connected to two major projects, one being the DOT’s paving project which includes new sidewalks and curbs among other things.

“Within that project certain trees were going to come down anyway because of disease, damage, they interfere with the traffic flow,” explained Paul Whorrall, the Village of Manlius’ mayor.

The other is the village’s revitalization project.

“Trees are supposed to do a calming effect on your traffic flow. These, driving down you can’t even see the top of the tree all you see is the trunk,” Whorral said.

In all, the mayor says about 20 trees are coming down.

Whorrall told NewsChannel 9 the village didn’t know when they would be removed and that’s why neighbors and business owners didn’t get a heads up.

“We have to provide safety and security for our people walking on the sidewalks driving to our village and that’s the whole program. It looks awful right now, but it takes time and by fall we’ll have all new trees planted,” Whorrall said.

If you would like to learn more about the revitalization project or tree removal, the mayor plans to address that and more during his state of the village address. It’s taking place on March 28 at 6 p.m. in the village’s auditorium.