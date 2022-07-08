Syracuse, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)–Have you noticed gas prices slowly dropping at the pump? Prices are on the decline here in the Syracuse area. AAA reported Friday that a regular gallon of gas was $4.845, down $.07 from a month ago.

The monthly savings is far less than what some other parts of the country are seeing at the pump.

According to GasBuddy, more than 2,000 stations in the country are under $4.00 a gallon. GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said every area will see a different pace of decline. He said states in the South and Texas are seeing greater savings at the pump because of their proximity to refineries and infrastructure. He said stations in that area could also be seeing a greater level of competition to deliver lower prices.

“For Syracuse, prices seem to be lagging a bit, stations are not as aggressive at bringing prices down, but I’m still hopeful that in the next few weeks, as long as nothing changes, prices could drop $.20 to $.40 a gallon,” De Haan said.

De Haan said the current fear of an economic downturn is driving oil prices down. He said if current economic conditions continue, the Syracuse region could see an average price for a gallon around $4.55 in the coming weeks.

De Haan cautions that the wholesale oil market is extremely volatile and predictions can quickly change.