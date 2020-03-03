Work being done in DeWitt part of Empire State Trail: Your Stories

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You’ve probably noticed all the work being done by the 481 overpass near Ryder Park in DeWitt.

Diggers have been out removing dirt right by the intersection of Kinne Road and Towpath Road.

NewsChannel 9 reached out to the Town of DeWitt who told us this is for a foot bridge that will be part of the Empire State Canal Trail.

The multi-million dollar trail will help connect people across New York State.

