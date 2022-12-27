SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Your Stories Team has an update on a road construction project that had some of you complaining to us in late summer.

The New York State DOT announced last week that a $3.2 million road rehabilitation project is now complete.

The project, which started last spring, was on a busy 1.6-mile stretch of West Genesee Street that stretched from Myrtle Street in Syracuse, west to the State Route 5 Bypass in the Town of Geddes, not far from the Fairmount Wegmans.

In September, the YS Team received calls and emails from viewers wondering why construction came to halt and was wondering why parts of West Genesee were left unfinished, making for a bumpy commute.

Back in September, NYS DOT spokesperson, Curtis Jetter told us that work stopped in late July so that National Grid could complete utility work.

Now with the work complete, drivers should have a smoother commute in that stretch.

The YS Team did notice some construction still taking place on West Genesee from Myrtle Street to Avery Avenue in the City of Syracuse.

Jetter said that work is being performed by the City of Syracuse and is not part of the $3.2 million rehabilitation project that wrapped up last week.