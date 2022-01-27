YOUR STORIES: A glitch in the system leads Oswego County woman to be denied free federal COVID test kits

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Having access to at-home COVID-19 test kits is a necessity for Oswego County resident Kelly Whalen. That’s because she travels back and forth to New York City for her husband’s cancer treatments.

“He is in a somewhat vulnerable situation at this point, so for me to have them and have them available, it’s just kind of take some worry off,” Whalen said.

So when she went to order her allotment of free COVID-19 at-home test kits from the federal government, she thought it would be easy.

“I went on the website and filled out all the information and submitted and it came back as denied.” kelly whalen

Denied? How could that be she thought. She picked up the phone and called the government’s helpline and found out it was because her address is listed as commercial, not residential.

The reason? She owns an antique shop that’s adjacent to her residential home.

When Whalen found out it was listed as a commercial property she was perplexed and reached out to the United States Postal Service. She’s still awaiting a response, but in the meantime, NewsChannel 9 reached out. They told us to call the same helpline that wasn’t much help for Whalen.

NewsChannel 9 also reached out to the United States Department of Health and Human Services. They said they received our inquiry and are working to find an answer.

“I was under the impression this was supposed to streamline the process and get it into the hands of consumers in an expedited fashion and that all makes perfect sense until you run into a glitch,” Whalen said.

Now she’s worried that glitch means she won’t be given what we’ve all been promised.

NewsChannel 9 also reached out to Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Senator Chuck Schumer for more information, but haven’t heard back yet.

If you’ve experienced the same glitch let us know by contacting the Your Stories line at YourStories@LocalSYR.com.

It’s also important to remember that if you’re ordering these tests and live in an apartment complex, you must include the apartment number in the address line.