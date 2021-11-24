Your Stories: ALDI on Route 57 in Liverpool scheduled to reopen after two-month remodel

NewsChannel 9’s Your Stories team is always taking new questions and story ideas. Call 315-446-3333 or email YourStories@LocalSYR.com.

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The ALDI on Route 57 near John Glenn Boulevard in Liverpool is scheduled to reopen on December 9 after closing for remodeling on October 11.

NewsChannel 9 asked the company about the status of the store at 7421 Oswego Road or Route 57, north of the Village of Liverpool, after people emailed the Your Stories team asking if the store is closed permanently.

A spokesperson writes: “We’re remodeling the Liverpool store to ensure the design and experience match the high quality of our products. We’ve invested heavily in remodeling our stores, and it’s paying off. Not only have we received positive feedback from shoppers, but in-store traffic has increased.”

He adds that the store’s new design will feature open ceilings and natural lighting built with environmentally friendly materials. It will also include additional storage for more fresh produce, meat and dairy.

Customers are guided to the ALDI store locator tool to find another store near them in the meantime.