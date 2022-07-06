(WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories Team continues to get questions from viewers about the New York State Homeowners Tax Rebate Credit (HTRC).

Frances Richey emailed the YS Team:

I don’t file income taxes. My only income is social security. Do I still qualify for the rebate?

According to New York’s Department of Taxation and Finance, nearly two million checks were mailed to homeowners in June. The office says another 500,000 homeowners are expected to receive a check, but the department is waiting on school tax data before those rebates are mailed.

Eligibility for the Homeowner Tax Rebate Credit:

Qualified for a 2022 STAR credit or exemption.

Income less than or equal to $250,000 for the 2020 income tax year.

A school tax liability for the 2022-2023 school year that is more than your 2022 STAR benefit.

To answer Frances’ question, The Department of Taxation and Finance said those who do not file income taxes because their income is below the filing threshold can still be eligible for the rebate if they qualify for STAR.



Local CPA John Marshall with the Bonadio Group said a person can see if they are part of the STAR program by checking last year’s school tax bill or contacting your local assessor’s office.