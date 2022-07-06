(WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories Team continues to get questions from viewers about the New York State Homeowners Tax Rebate Credit (HTRC).
Frances Richey emailed the YS Team:
I don’t file income taxes. My only income is social security. Do I still qualify for the rebate?
According to New York’s Department of Taxation and Finance, nearly two million checks were mailed to homeowners in June. The office says another 500,000 homeowners are expected to receive a check, but the department is waiting on school tax data before those rebates are mailed.
Eligibility for the Homeowner Tax Rebate Credit:
- Qualified for a 2022 STAR credit or exemption.
- Income less than or equal to $250,000 for the 2020 income tax year.
- A school tax liability for the 2022-2023 school year that is more than your 2022 STAR benefit.
To answer Frances’ question, The Department of Taxation and Finance said those who do not file income taxes because their income is below the filing threshold can still be eligible for the rebate if they qualify for STAR.
Local CPA John Marshall with the Bonadio Group said a person can see if they are part of the STAR program by checking last year’s school tax bill or contacting your local assessor’s office.
- Your Stories: Am I eligible for homeowner rebate if I don’t file taxes?
- Your Stories: Family of loved one who died at Van Duyn finally getting some answers
- Schumer asks for EPA’s help with burning ethanol plant silo pumping smelly smoke into Volney
- Your Stories Q&A: When will the new Byrne Dairy open on Electronics Parkway in Salina?
- Your Stories Q&A: Where’s my Homeowner Tax Rebate check?
- Your Stories Q&A: Are expiration dates on COVID tests accurate?
- Your Stories: Police escort on I-481
- No, Grandma Brown’s Baked Beans has not reopened
- Your Stories Q&A: When will Tully’s new location open in Manlius?
- Illegal fireworks making a bang ahead of 4th of July Weekend
- Your Stories Q&A: How did Mexico, NY get its name?
- Your Stories: Will the recent drop in gas prices continue?
- YS Q&A: Where can parents get their kids vaccinated?
- Your Stories: Construction underway on Murphy’s Island to extend Loop the Lake
- Your Stories Q&A: Will I be taxed on the Homeowner Tax Rebate Credit?