SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Today’s question is an update that might make you angry, and hungry.
It’s about Angry Smokehouse and Margaret Miller asks…
when is the Angry Smokehouse in Baldwinsville going to open?
This is the old lock 24 restaurant on 33 Water Street, right on the Seneca River.
When we first told our viewers about this new spot back in May, the owner Jeff Rogers said he was hoping to be open by end of June.
Yet, here we are at the end of September, and still no smoke.
Rogers is the same owner of the very popular Angry Garlic restaurant in Baldwinsville, and that’s why fans are licking their lips for this new bar-b-que spot.
Rogers says construction and other delays have kept the doors closed longer than expected.
He says work is practically done, he’s just waiting on the liquor license.
He’s hoping to be open by the end of October at the latest.
