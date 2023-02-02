FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

The Your Stories Team is often asked about new restaurants and stores popping up at the Towne Center at Fayetteville.

This update might have you running to the shopping center.

Cor Development Company confirms to the YS Team that Athleta is moving in.

Athleta, a women’s activewear store owned by Gap, will be on the first floor of the building off N Burdick Street, between J.Jill and Sweet Frog frozen yogurt.

COR said construction is expected to start this spring and the goal is to have the store open by late summer.

This will be the second Athleta in Central New York. Currently there’s a store at Destiny USA.

The Towne Center in Fayetteville has expanded as of late, adding a Tullys and Chipotle.