Your Stories: Bank of America’s Nottingham location to close permanently in August

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the last couple of weeks, the sign outside Bank of America’s branch on Nottingham road says it is temporarily closed. Customers of this location are now learning that on August 17, it will close permanently. Bank of America said customers were notified May 7.

When asked why this branch was closing, Susan Atran, the Senior Vice President of Communications said by email, “We constantly adapt our financial center and ATM networks to fit customers’ changing needs and provide the best opportunities for growth for our business. This decision is driven primarily by a decline in transactions, as customers increasingly rely on other channels including mobile and online banking.”

Customers were directed to use a branch nearby which is on East Genesee Street near Lyndon Corners. The bank plans to re-open the other financial centers that have been closed temporarily as soon as they can. According to the bank’s website those include the Eastwood location on James Street and the Camillus location on West Genesee Street.

To find a Bank of America near you, visit the Bank of America Locator.

If you’re a customer at the Nottingham location, Bank of America’s website says you can make an appointment to close your safe deposit box during regular business hours, by calling (833) 477-5830.

If you have a question for the your stories team, give us a call at (315) 446-9900 or by emailing YourStories@localsyr.com.