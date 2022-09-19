(WSYR-TV)- A recent question to the Your Stories Team might have you rolling up both sleeves for a shot.

Michael Reed asked about the effects of getting the COVID-19 booster and flu shot at once.

Upstate University Global Health Director, Dr. Stephen Thomas recently joined NewsChannel 9 for an interview and said you can get the booster and flu vaccine at the same time. He said it’s fine to roll up one sleeve for the booster and the other for the flu vaccine. In fact, he said, that’s exactly what he is going to do because of the convenience.

Dr. Thomas said side effects, such as a sore arm or low-grade fever, are individual to the shot. He said getting both won’t compound side effects or make them worse.

The CDC has the following guidance on its website:

“Yes, you can get a COVID-19 vaccine and a flu vaccine at the same time if you are eligible and the timing coincides.“

“Even though both vaccines can be given at the same visit, people should follow the recommended schedule for either vaccine: If you haven’t gotten your currently recommended doses of COVID-19 vaccine, get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you can, and ideally get a flu vaccine by the end of October.“