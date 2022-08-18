SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Your Stories Q&A: State Fair Edition!

The final countdown is on for the New York State Fair and we are answering some of the more common questions the staff at the Fair are often asked.

What is the difference between Chevy Court and Chevy Park?

Both venues will be jamming with great musical acts, but with both having “Chevy” in the name, make sure you don’t end up at the wrong venue!

Chevy Court is near the front of the Fairgrounds, closest to the main entrance.

Chevy Park is the newer venue, formerly known as New York Experience Stage. The location opened in 2017. You can find Chevy Park in the rear of the Fairgrounds, in what is known as the Experience Area.

Both venues have bleacher seating, but Chevy Park also offers hundreds of free Adirondack chairs and blankets. Fair leaders told me it’s first-come, first-serve for the blankets and chairs

Each venue will have two show daily concerts, one in the afternoon and one in the evening.

Who’s performing where? Check out the schedule in our Fair guide.