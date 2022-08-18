SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Your Stories Q&A: State Fair Edition!
The final countdown is on for the New York State Fair and we are answering some of the more common questions the staff at the Fair are often asked.
What is the difference between Chevy Court and Chevy Park?
Both venues will be jamming with great musical acts, but with both having “Chevy” in the name, make sure you don’t end up at the wrong venue!
Chevy Court is near the front of the Fairgrounds, closest to the main entrance.
Chevy Park is the newer venue, formerly known as New York Experience Stage. The location opened in 2017. You can find Chevy Park in the rear of the Fairgrounds, in what is known as the Experience Area.
Both venues have bleacher seating, but Chevy Park also offers hundreds of free Adirondack chairs and blankets. Fair leaders told me it’s first-come, first-serve for the blankets and chairs
Each venue will have two show daily concerts, one in the afternoon and one in the evening.
Who’s performing where? Check out the schedule in our Fair guide.
Previous Your Stories:
- Your Stories: Chevy Court vs. Chevy Park at NYS Fair
- Your Stories: Is the drop about to stop at the pump?
- Your Stories Q&A: Do I need to wear a mask at the NYS Fair?
- Your Stories Q&A: Major paving project slated for Manlius
- Your Stories: No, Grandma Brown’s Baked Beans hasn’t resumed production
- Your Stories Q&A: Open doors at a closed store grabs attention in Mattydale
- Your Stories Q&A: Don’t count on a countdown outside the NYS Fair this year
- Your Stories Q&A: Construction on the corner of Wetzel Road and Henry Clay Boulevard?
- Your Stories Q&A: Are you still waiting for your homeowner tax rebate credit check?
- Your Stories Q&A: Will the JetBlue nonstop flight from Syracuse to Orlando return?
- Your Stories Q&A: An update on two popular exit ramps near Destiny USA
- Your Stories Q&A: Park-N-Ride options remain limited for NYS State Fair due to driver shortage
- Your Stories Q&A: Why are NY gas prices nearly $.35 more than the national average?
- Your Stories Q&A: When will The Kabob House restaurant open in Liverpool
- Your Stories Q&A: Storage in store for new building near SYR airport