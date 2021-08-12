Your Stories: City of Syracuse experiencing a delay in processing property tax payments

Your Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
City of Syracuse logo_2281441693261514642

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The NewsChannel 9 Your Stories team has received a number of emails from Syracuse home owners. They are concerned their property tax payments for July have not been processed yet.

Syracuse’s Chief Policy Officer Greg Loh explained the delay is due to an error on the pre-printed code on the payment stub. That error prevented the city-school tax payments from being processed automatically.

“Right now payment processing due to a printing error is running about two weeks behind schedule. There are going to be no late fees, no charges on anyone related to the processing delay and we should be back on schedule again by the end of the month,” Loh said.

The city payment center is putting staffing in place to handle payments for future installments.

If you’ve got a story idea, give the your stories team a call at (315) 446-9900 or email YourStories@localsyr.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area