Your Stories: City of Syracuse experiencing a delay in processing property tax payments

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The NewsChannel 9 Your Stories team has received a number of emails from Syracuse home owners. They are concerned their property tax payments for July have not been processed yet.

Syracuse’s Chief Policy Officer Greg Loh explained the delay is due to an error on the pre-printed code on the payment stub. That error prevented the city-school tax payments from being processed automatically.

“Right now payment processing due to a printing error is running about two weeks behind schedule. There are going to be no late fees, no charges on anyone related to the processing delay and we should be back on schedule again by the end of the month,” Loh said.

The city payment center is putting staffing in place to handle payments for future installments.

