Your Stories: Couple without internet look for help scheduling COVID-19 vaccine

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been a frustrating few weeks for Helen and Don Votra. The Syracuse couple have been trying to schedule an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s almost impossible,” Helen Votra said. “Everything you give when you call the number, you get no response or you get there’s no appointments left.”

Another challenge for them, they don’t have the technology when calling on a landline fails.

Don Votra explained, “We don’t have a computer.”

Helen added, “If you don’t have a computer, you don’t have internet, you don’t have smartphones, how are you supposed to contact somebody at a dot com? You can’t do it.”

They received some answers Tuesday when Helen Votra contacted NewsChannel 9’s Your Stories line.

She said, “Dan Cummings called me back and gave me the name of a lady and her phone number, who had helped people who don’t have internet access to get an appointment. And we have an appointment for Friday, both of us.”

They don’t have a printer to print out their appointment information. The Votras are working on that. Right now, they have what’s most important to them.

“We were told as long as we have our driver’s license and insurance card and that number, we will get in that we get in,” Don Votra said.

Their advice to others in the same situation is to reach out for help and if you’re able to lend a helping hand, to do just that.

Onondaga County says they have help available for anyone who doesn’t have access to the computer or internet like the Votras. If you need assistance, you can call OnList the number is (315) 679-4099.