Your Stories: Customers hope to get clothes back from Valley Dry Cleaners on South Avenue

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jonathan Stephens has been a customer of Valley Dry Cleaners on South Avenue in Syracuse for 20 years. He’s been pleased with the service here. A couple of months ago, he stopped by like he’s been doing over the last two decades. “We dropped our clothes off, supposed to pick them up three days later, which we usually do. Drop them off Monday or Tuesday, pick them up Friday,” Stephens explained, “Like I said, it was two months ago.”

Stephens and his wife stopped by often to see if it would be open so they could get their stuff, and there was no one on site. He said no one answered the phones either. That’s when they called the Your Stories line.

“We called the police, they can’t do anything, called a couple of other people, but nobody seems to know what to do next,” Stephens said.

Stephens said he’s seen people who don’t appear to be connected to the cleaners going in and out. He believes the daughter of the previous owner is now in charge. His message to her, “Get down here, let the people get their clothes out here,” Stephens added, “No matter what you’re doing. I’m praying that she is alive first of all and then if she is, to be responsible.”

While Valley Dry Cleaners on South Ave is closed for unknown reasons, we have tried calling the business to get answers and have not been able to reach the owner.

We reached out to the Attorney General’s office, they say if you have a similar experience, you can file a complaint there. The number to call is (800) 771-7755 or online https://ag.ny.gov/complaint-forms

