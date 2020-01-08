Your Stories: Department of Transportation investigating why Basile Rowe is flooding

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — A road in East Syracuse has been constantly flooding lately and engineers are trying to understand why.

Basile Rowe, just off Bridge Street, near the Walmart in East Syracuse, used to drain quickly, but now water puddles seem to stay there for weeks at a time.

NewsChannel 9 has asked the spokesperson for the State Department of Transportation about this issue, who says engineers are aware and are investigating.

NewsChannel 9 will stay on top of the state for its solution.

