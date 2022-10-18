DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Distillery Restaurant located near the intersection of Erie Boulevard and Thompson Road, closed suddenly.

The sign on the building has been removed and a note on the front door tells customers the restaurant has shuttered. It reads in part:

We have proudly served the Syracuse community since 2014 and our time here has come to an end.

The note goes on to thank its customers and staff. It does not give a reason for the sudden closure.

An employee at the neighboring gas station told the Your Stories Team that the restaurant was open Sunday and closed Monday. He said crews quickly worked to remove outside signage and items inside the restaurant.

The DeWitt closure now leaves The Distillery Restaurant with three locations, all in the Rochester area.

The YS Team reached out to the company for comment and below was their response:

This was a very difficult decision for us. The business climate in the past several years has been very challenging, further compounded by staffing and supply chain issues. We were no longer able to support our valuable team in DeWitt in a manner that they could provide our guests with an exceptional experience every time they visted our restaurant. We have informed our valued team members that anyone interested in transferring to one of our Rochester area restaurants, we would be happy to provide assistance in relocating. President, CEO of The Distillery Restaurant Group Peter T Psyllos

Before The Distillery Restaurant on Erie Boulevard opened in December of 2014, the building served as an Outback Steakhouse.