Your Stories: Do at-home COVID tests still work if left out in the cold weather?

(WSYR-TV) — It’s not unusual to have days like this in February here in Central New York – it’s cold, and it’s snowing. Monica Sherman lives in Cortland, so she’s used to this. Sherman reached out to the Your Stories team because the COVID tests she ordered from the government arrived this week.

“It came in on Tuesday in the mail,” Sherman explained. “I thought that is strange because it’s got to be; something’s got to be wrong with it because it was so cold out.”

Sherman said the box also had a warning on it about temperatures below 36 degrees. She’s not the only one wondering this. The Food and Drug Administration addressed it on its website.

The FDA wrote: “Since shipping conditions may vary, test developers perform stability testing to ensure that the test performance will remain stable when tests are stored at various temperatures, including shipping during the summer in very hot regions and in the winter in very cold regions.”

The FDA also offered these guidelines when you get your test in the mail, and it’s cold out.

When your test gets delivered, bring it inside.

Leave it unopened at room temperature for at least two hours

Tests are designed to be used in temperatures approximately 59-86⁰F

Once at room temperature perform the test as instructed

If test lines appear as described, the FDA wrote you can be confident the test is performing as it should

If lines don’t appear in correct spot, within correct time, as instructed, results may not be accurate

The FDA explained if that is the case, a new test is needed to get an accurate result.