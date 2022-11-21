Fayetteville, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Your Stories Team has received several calls and emails from viewers asking when the Tully’s in the Towne Center at Fayetteville will open.

Good news, it is now open! The restaurant is now officially listed on the company’s website.

Cars packed the parking lot over the weekend. A worker at the new spot, located inside the old Uno’s Pizzeria, said it opened last Tuesday.

This is the company’s 13th full-service Tully’s and fifth in the Syracuse area.

This appears to be a soft opening. Tully’s has not announced the opening on its social media pages nor has a press release been sent to local media outlets touting the new opening. Calls and texts to one of the co-owners of the local chain have also gone unanswered.

While the Fayetteville location is serving its famous chicken tenders, you won’t be able to enjoy a cold beer with that order, at least right now.

A sign on the door reads:

We are currently waiting on our Liquor License from New York State. Our bar hours will be the same as our kitchen hours until we receive our Liquor License. We apologize for the inconvenience.