SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Your Stories Team continues to pump out answers to questions that center around the pain we are feeling at the pump.
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse is $3.77, down $0.04 in one week but still up $0.18 from last month.
However, there appears to be great news on the horizon, gas prices could plummet by the time Christmas arrives.
“Prices are going to be coming down pretty much every day and eventually I think there’s enough momentum where Syracuse could fall about $0.50 per gallon, maybe even more than that in the run-up to Christmas.”GasBuddy’s Patrick De Haan
GasBuddy and AAA both cite lower wholesale oil prices, lower demand, and refineries boosting production as reasons pump prices are starting to fall.
“This is going to take a couple of weeks for stations to fully pass the decreases along, but here is your Christmas gift, gas prices are going to be falling over the next few weeks,” De Haan said.
De Haan cautioned that the oil market is volatile and if there are changes to current market conditions in the next few weeks, predictions of a significant price drop could change.
