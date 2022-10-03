SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When you see the images out of Florida showing the devastation of hurricane Ian, t may inspire you to donate.
Lisa’s asking: “do you know of anyone transporting items such as water, toiletries, diapers, and non-perishable food to Florida?”
Something to keep in mind when helping — cash is best.
The Salvation Army says a monetary donation allows them to meet both immediate and long-term needs, and direct the money to where it is needed most.
FEMA adds a financial contribution is the fastest, most flexible, and most effective method of donating.
When a devastating area gets inundated with donated supplies, it can create a logistical nightmare.
Previous Your Stories:
- Your Stories: Helping Hurricane Ian victims
- Your Stories Q&A: Will Hurricane Ian cause gas prices to climb?
- Your Stories Q&A: Do refinanced loans qualify for the student loan forgiveness program?
- Your Stories Q&A: Is a grocery store still on the market for Fayetteville?
- Your Stories Q&A: Why do gas prices vary from county to county?
- Your Stories: Angry Smokehouse to open next month
- Your Stories Q&A: An update on the former IHOP building in DeWitt
- Your Stories: Are you having trouble finding a pediatric vaccination appointment? Here’s where you can go
- Your Stories Q&A: Still waiting for STAR check? Check your mailbox
- Your Stories Q&A: Who paid for the Tesla chargers at Destiny USA?
- Your Stories Q&A: Are you still waiting for your homeowner tax rebate credit check?
- Your Stories: Where can I get a Moderna COVID booster shot?
- Your Stories: Can I get the COVID booster and Flu shot together?
- Your Stories Q&A: Will the Thruway Chick-fil-A be open on Sunday?
- Your Stories Q&A: Why has work come to a halt on West Genesee Street in the Fairmount area?