SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When you see the images out of Florida showing the devastation of hurricane Ian, t may inspire you to donate.

Lisa’s asking: “do you know of anyone transporting items such as water, toiletries, diapers, and non-perishable food to Florida?”

Something to keep in mind when helping — cash is best.

The Salvation Army says a monetary donation allows them to meet both immediate and long-term needs, and direct the money to where it is needed most.

FEMA adds a financial contribution is the fastest, most flexible, and most effective method of donating.

When a devastating area gets inundated with donated supplies, it can create a logistical nightmare.