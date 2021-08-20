YOUR STORIES: How does the cashless system work at the NYS Fair?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– With the Great New York State Fair back in action, there are many changes fairgoers can expect this year.

One of those is a new cashless system for admission tickets and parking.

You can buy your admission tickets or parking pass online before your arrival, or pay by credit or debit card when you get there.

“We’ve gone cashless in both the parking lots and the gates so you can pay for your parking once you get here but you have to pay with a credit card or you can buy it online but your tickets you either have to purchase from a kiosk at gates 1 or 10 or buy your tickets online,” Fair Director Troy Waffner said.

Waffner added that these changes were something they were already planning to do, but now it serves as an additional COVID-19 safety measure.

“Yeah you know in 2020 when we weren’t sure if we had a fair or not we were moving in that system as a lot of big venues have at this point, we’re actually behind the times on that but the idea was money is not a clean thing to begin with but then also to cut down on contact between people,” he said.

QR codes will also be posted at gates 1 and 10 for people to scan with their phones for a direct link to purchasing tickets online.

Admission costs $3 and is free for children 12 and under and people 65 and older. Cash will still be accepted inside the fair at vendors and in the midway.

As for how the systems are working so far, fairgoers had a mix of reactions.

“I don’t mind the QR code but maybe swiping a card would have been a little faster than to punch it all in but it was okay,” Tiffany Wood said.

“I’m just the type of person I guess that would rather pay cash,” Mike McCaffrey said.

“We bought our tickets online before and it was a very easy process and it was very easy to come in just show the tickets and it was great super easy,” Terri Lasky said.

But Waffner said they’re hoping these efforts help to keep you and your family safe and get into the fair quicker.