Your Stories: Is New York State putting a ban to burning wood in 2022?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As we ring in the New Year, some of you have reached out to the NewsChannel 9 Your Stories team wondering if you’ll still be able to burn wood or wood products in 2022.

We reached out to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to find out if there are any changes to the current policy to ensure you know the most up-to-date rules starting January 1.

A DEC spokesperson confirms to NewsChannel 9, New York State is not considering passing legislation that would prohibit anyone to burn wood or wood products in 2022 at this time.

However, the state’s Climate Action Council (CAC) is researching ways to limit greenhouse gas emissions and achieve the goals of The Climate Act proposed by former President Barack Obama.

The draft of the CAC’s “Scoping Plan” does not contain any specific recommendations directly related to wood burning, but conversations are in the works about putting New York State on a path to an 85% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

In this drafted plan, members of the council’s advisory panel describe scenarios where wood consumption decreases within that time frame until 2050.

Starting Saturday, January 1, the Climate Action Council’s 120 day public comment period will begin.

The Council is seeking feedback from New Yorkers on these approaches to energy and emissions in New York. If you’re interested in weighing in, click here.

The Council will also hold at least six public hearings across the State, both in-person and virtual. The goal is to release the final Scoping Plan by January 1, 2023.

READ THE CLIMATE ACTION COUNCIL’S FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

