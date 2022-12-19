SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You already know how hard it can be to find a parking spot at Hancock Airport.

We received an email to the Your Stories team from Joseph, wanting to know when will the airport open the center section on the second floor of the parking garage.

The airport says that it had to shut down that section in 2021.

It wasn’t shut down because it was unsafe, the airport just doesn’t like how it looks.

A spokesperson for the airport says that it’s not aligned with the image the airport wants to project to people using the garage.

An airport spokesperson says there are no plans to fix it because it wouldn’t be fiscally responsible.

That’s because the garage is eventually coming down for new parking spots to be built.

The airport felt that funds were better spent on an outside parking lot that will provide an extra 900 spots.