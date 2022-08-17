SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The streak is over! After more than 60 days of the national average for a gallon of gas going down, it went back up earlier in the week, according to GasBuddy.

But does that mean the drop, stops here at home?

According to AAA, the average price for a regular gallon of gas here in Syracuse is $4.40. That’s a drop of about $.35 in one month.

Head petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, Patrick De Haan said a jump in wholesale gasoline prices last week snapped the national average’s downward streak.

However, De Haan said wholesale prices were back down earlier this week.

Will Prices Climb again?

De Haan said he thinks places that have cheaper pump prices such as the Great Lakes and states in the south, might see prices start climbing once again.

But he said the West Coast, the Rockies, and the East Coast might see the price at the pump keep falling, gradually, before coming to a “soft landing.” De Haan did warn, that there is so much volatility in the market right now, which makes it tricky to predict long-term trends.