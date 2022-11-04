CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – If you are a fan of the Jimmy John’s in Cicero, you’ll need to find another spot to grab a sub.

The Your Stories Team received a few emails asking about the closure. Viewers seemed confused if it was a temporary shutdown or a permanent closure because there was no signs posted on the restaurant informing customers why it wasn’t open.

The YS Team received an email from a company spokesperson who said the JJ located 5785 East Circle Drive near the Lowes, closed permanently on October, 2.

The spokesperson said they didn’t have the details as to why it closed.

A downtown Syracuse Jimmy John’s location closed in 2020.

The chain known for “freaky fast” service, still has two locations in Onondaga County; Marshall Street near Syracuse University and one in East Syracuse.