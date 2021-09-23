Your Stories: Lafayette landowner left to deal with tires tossed by illegal dumpers

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When Chris Evans of Syracuse got a call from his aunt saying someone had left “a few” tires on her farmland earlier this week, he thought it would be an easy clean-up.

He quickly found out it wouldn’t be when he pulled into her driveway.

Hundreds of tires stacked in two distinct piles on his aunt’s property can be seen from the road 100 yards away.

Evans says whoever did the dumping must have taken two trips.

“Any kind of debris that is left, it’s disgusting and nobody likes to see it,” Evans said. “And getting the cost and the labor dumped on somebody like that that didn’t deserve it, it’s a shame.”

Evans was told it will be $7.00 a piece to get rid of the tires, which is looking like it will end up costing a few thousand dollars.

He called the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, but with no security cameras it is going to be difficult to track down whoever did the dumping. Evans said the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation told him it is short-staffed and would try to look into the problem.

Evans is hoping someone comes forward who can help, or that can identify who is responsible.