Your Stories: Liverpool man gets $50 copay bill in mail after getting COVID-19 test at WellNow Urgent Care

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Finding an appointment to get tested for COVID-19 can be hard enough, but then getting billed for the test when you thought it was covered by insurance can be even more frustrating. A Liverpool man is sharing his story with NewsChannel 9 after he says this happened to him.

On December 22, Steve Frass got tested for COVID-19 through the drive-thru testing site at WellNow Urgent Care on Route 57 in Liverpool.

“It was set for 6:42 and we drove away at 6:42:30. So that’s how long I was there,” says Frass.

A quick and easy process… a free one too, at least that’s what he thought. About two weeks later, Frass received a bill in the mail from WellNow for a $50.00 copay.

“I was very shocked. I was very shocked,” says Frass.

Shocked, because Frass says before making his appointment, he read online that COVID-19 testing was free at WellNow.

Frass added, “I tried calling the number on the bill twice before the third time when I finally spoke to somebody and they tried to blame it on Aetna, my insurance carrier, saying that’s the way that they billed it, billed it back to them.”

NewsChannel 9 reached out to WellNow Urgent Care about this. Below is WellNow’s response:

“WellNow provides COVID-19 testing at all 10 of our locations in the Syracuse area, and we serve thousands of patients every week. We bill the patient’s insurance company for COVID-19 testing, and all co-pays and deductible charges are dependent on the patient’s insurance provider and plan. Because individual plans can vary, we recommend that patients always check with their insurance provider before their visit for full details on their coverage. We are transparent about this recommendation.”

Low or no-cost COVID-19 tests are available to everyone in the U.S. including the uninsured.

Frass says his insurance company says he does not have to pay the $50.00. Frass has also filed a complaint with the state attorney general’s office.