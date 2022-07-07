SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At least four Walgreens stores in Central New York are charging a “recycling fee,” some customers have noticed on their receipts and called NewsChannel 9’s Your Stories team.

Between NewsChannel 9’s visits and what the customers reported, the stores charging the fee include locations on West Genesee Street in Syracuse, Kirkville Road, Mattydale, and Black River Boulevard in Rome.

The five-cent fee is charged to bottles and cans, typically alcoholic, in addition to the five-cent deposit mandated by New York State.

In March, a newspaper in Maine reported on Walgreens stores doing something similar.

Kris Lathan, speaking on behalf of Walgreens, told the newspaper: “Store teams are manually adjusting the fees until this is corrected in our system. Customers who were charged an incorrect bottle deposit fee can bring their receipt to a local Walgreens for reimbursement.

Walgreens tells NewsChannel 9 it’s looking into the issue within its Central New York stores.

Since noticing the charge and asking store cashiers about it, customers have received refunds in at least two cases. A store employee of the Rome location told a customer he’d post signs to make people aware of the issue and offer a refund.