SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The latest ‘Your Stories Q&A’ takes us to our new neighbors over in Clay, New York: Micron Technology.

Micron plans on building four massive cleanrooms in Clay.

So you might be asking, what is a clean room?

Let’s ask an expert.

Expert Patrick Penfield is a professor of supply chain practice at Syracuse University.

He said that cleanrooms protect the manufacturing process. It keeps airborne particles and pathogens from entering the manufacturing area. It also controls humidity and static.

“So when you’re doing semiconductor manufacturing you can’t have that stuff come into the manufacturing process. The material they use is so thin and precious, any type of particulate or airborne matter we can’t see, could damage the actual semiconductor,” said Penfield.

Penfield said that the room protects the people on the outside of the building too, by making sure no hazardous materials escape.

Another benefit of cleanrooms is that while they are keeping stuff in, they are also keeping stuff from going out. Which in turn should protect the people in the community.

“The goal is to make sure you have the cleanest process, materials are very expensive and easy to contaminate. and it just takes one piece of air particle to contaminate a semiconductor where it will not work,” he continued.

In terms of cost, cleanrooms themselves are very expensive to build.