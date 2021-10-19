Your Stories: Neighbors along State Route 298 in Manlius are concerned about speeding and car crashes

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Karen Dunn and a few of her neighbors have lived along Collamer Road in the Town of Manlius for more than 20 years. They say traffic has become a big concern.

“The issue is that there are far too many accidents on this road,” Dunn explained.

Manlius Police shared accident data on this stretch which is also known as State Route 298:

2021 – 8 (This 2021 data is through September 19, 2021)

2020 – 11

2019 – 13

2018 – 13

2017 – 11

2016 – 12

2015 – 18

Neighbors shared photos with some vehicles landing in their yards.











Photos of crashes submitted by neighbors

“One of these days, there’s going to be a child in the yard or one of us and it’s going to be a different outcome.” Karen Dunn, a neighbor concerned about speeding and car accidents along State Route 298/Collamer Road in Manlius

“I’m afraid to even go out and get my mail,” said Sally Valerio who has also lived on State Route 298 for more than 20 years. “The cars don’t even watch you.”

The speed limit is 50 miles per hour. They want it reduced.

“Even if it’s down to 45 and have this be a no passing zone,” Dunn explained, “At least then it would be a ticketable offense if someone were stopped.”

Manlius Town Supervisor Edmond Theobald was contacted about their concerns. He said, “We are always willing to listen to the concerns of speed and traffic and the safety of residents and neighbors. The best we can do is submit the form on their behalf to see if the state will reduce the speed limit.”

He said the form he is referring to is the TE-9 for, which would be submitted to the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT).

A spokesperson for the State Department of Transportation wrote, “NYSDOT completed a safety study along this section of State Route 298 in September. As a result, new signage and signal work will be done to enhance safety at this location as soon as scheduling permits.”

In the meantime neighbors have a message to those who drive on this road.

“They need to be more cautious, go the speed limit and if it’s not safe, do not pass,” Dunn said.

If you have a question for the Your Stories team, give us a call anytime at (315) 446-9900 or email YourStories@localsyr.com.