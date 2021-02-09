Your Stories: Neighbors don’t want new development in Cicero

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Along Lakeshore Road in Cicero, the town government is considering allowing a plot of land — currently zoned for agricultural development — to become a new housing development.

Brad Trammell, a neighbor to the property, says more than 500 people have signed a petition against this decision.

The proposed project would go between two other housing developments.

No one in this area wants to have another development sandwiched in. It is going to create additional traffic issues and part of that plan is to connect the proposed development to our development that already exists, which will bring more traffic into our development. Brad Trammell

The Cicero Town Board is holding a virtual public hearing on Wednesday at 7 p.m. to discuss the plans.

If approved, the development would be called Horner Farmstead. The smallest lots in that proposed project would be 12,000 square feet.

The development would connect to one of the existing ones.