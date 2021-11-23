Your Stories: New I-690 street lights won’t be lit until they’re all installed and transferred to City of Syracuse

NewsChannel 9’s Your Stories team is always taking new questions and story ideas. Call 315-446-3333 or email YourStories@LocalSYR.com.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New street lights along the eastern end of I-690 in Syracuse won’t be lit until the State DOT is finished installing all of them.

The lights began going up over the summer as part of the DOT’s ongoing Thompson Road bridge repair.

A driver asked NewsChannel 9’s Your Stories team why some lights recently installed aren’t turned on yet.

The City of Syracuse requested the lights after Syracuse University coach Jim Boeheim’s car accident that resulted in the death of 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez in 2019.

A spokesperson for the DOT writes: “Work on the lights are in various stages of completion with the goal to be ready by the end of 2021. At that time the maintenance of the lights will become the responsibility of the city. They can then turn them on.”

In total, the DOT will install 164 poles, 26 of which have two light arms for a total of 190 lights between Midler and Thompson Roads.

Two years ago, in June of 2019, NewsChannel 9 was first to report that the State Department of Transportation was honoring the request of the City of Syracuse to add street lighting in the section. Lights ran from Downtown Syracuse but ended just before the Midler Avenue ramps.

The Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office cleared Boeheim of any wrongdoing and blamed the crash on his “limited obstructed view” with a “poor/reduced visual environment.”

The City of Syracuse also identified that lack of lighting may have been a factor. The city’s chief operating officer, Corey Driscoll Dunham, told NewsChannel 9 that “lighting was a significant issue in that area.”