Your Stories: New traffic light along Buckley Road will be turned on next week

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new four-way traffic light along Buckley Road will start working next week.

Thursday, January 16 is the date set for the four-way to turn on. The light is along Buckley Road where the Brooklyn Pickle is located. Drivers coming out of the deli, driving on Buckley Road and along Dolshire Road, will be impacted by the light.

