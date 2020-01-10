Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Your Stories: New traffic light along Buckley Road will be turned on next week

Your Stories
Posted: / Updated:

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new four-way traffic light along Buckley Road will start working next week.

Thursday, January 16 is the date set for the four-way to turn on. The light is along Buckley Road where the Brooklyn Pickle is located. Drivers coming out of the deli, driving on Buckley Road and along Dolshire Road, will be impacted by the light.

Your Stories matter to NewsChannel 9. To submit a story idea or question, call (315) 446-9900, email YourStories@LocalSYR.com, post to social media with #YourStories, or use the submission form below.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected