MEXICO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – In recent days, some of you have called and emailed the Your Stories team with a tasty rumor, wondering if Grandma Brown’s has resumed production.

Unfortunately, Sanda Brown who runs the company, tells NewsChannel 9 production is still down with hiring and staffing to blame.

Brown says she still wants to open the plant in Mexico, but needs to hire more workers before the famous baked beans hit the shelves again.

“The internet is useful, but it can be a problem as well. If rumors that are false start getting around, they just mushroom and that is what has happened.” SANDRA BROWN, OPERATOR, GRANDMA BROWN’S BAKED BEANS

If you have a story you’d like us to look into, give us a call at 315-446-9900 or email us at ‘YourStories@localsyr.com.’